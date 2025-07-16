Magical Tyndall effect through natural 'skylight' draws crowds to karst wonderland in S China's Guilin

People's Daily Online) 09:36, July 16, 2025

Photo shows the karst "skylight" at Jinzhong Mountain tourist resort in Yongfu county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Thanks to a natural karst "skylight" that offers dreamlike views of sunlight filtered through the Tyndall effect and refreshing air rich in negative oxygen ions, Jinzhong Mountain tourist resort in Yongfu county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has become a popular tourist destination among tourists and photographers alike.

Following a winding path past towering stalactites and trickling underground streams deep inside a serene karst cave at Jinzhong Mountain tourist resort, visitors can find a circular opening in the cave ceiling that connects directly to the surface.

Photo shows the towering corridor of stalactites at Jinzhong Mountain tourist resort in Yongfu county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Lei Qijun)

Sunlight pours in through this natural "skylight," creating breathtaking shafts of light in a phenomenon known as the Tyndall effect.

This spectacular "skylight" is the only karst funnel in Guilin's extensive karst tourist scenic areas that allows visitors to enter from the bottom on foot.

Featuring massive cavernous volume and steep, enclosing rock walls, the formation connects to an underground river at its base. Thanks to the cave's humidity and shelter, its stalactites show little sign of weathering, and some are still actively growing, offering great geological and aesthetic value.

Photo shows unique formations of stalactites at Jinzhong Mountain tourist resort in Yongfu county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wei Huan)

After rainfall, water collects and cascades down from the "skylight" opening, forming a spectacular natural waterfall. Lush vegetation surrounds the opening, with wild grasses and dense green trees lending the area a rainforest-like feel.

When sunlight streams through the overhead gap, distinct beams of light cut through the mist—an awe-inspiring display of the Tyndall effect that creates an almost otherworldly scene.

The unique karst topography here also gives rise to high concentrations of negative oxygen ions at the base of the "skylight"—reportedly 50 to 80 times higher than average levels—making it a true "natural oxygen bar."

While taking in the cave's geological marvels and ecological treasures, visitors can also enjoy a refreshing and revitalizing escape into nature at the resort.

A karst cave at Jinzhong Mountain tourist resort, Yongfu county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, connects to an underground river at its base. (Photo/Zhang Hongying)

Sunlight pours in through a natural karst "skylight," creating breathtaking shafts of light in a phenomenon known as the Tyndall effect, at Jinzhong Mountain tourist resort, Yongfu county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/He Ning)

A visitor poses for a photo inside a karst cave at Jinzhong Mountain tourist resort, Yongfu county, Guilin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wei Huan)

