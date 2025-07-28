Heat waves boost water-related activities, night tours in China

Xinhua) 11:08, July 28, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows tourists enjoying lotus flowers in a boat at a scenic area in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Tourists take bamboo rafts at a scenic area in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2025. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

People take boats at Jialing River in Guang'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2025. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Xia Junlin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows tourists watching a nighttime performance in Xiangyang ancient town in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 26, 2025 shows tourists watching a performance at a scenic area in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows tourists taking bamboo rafts in a creek in Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows tourists having fun at a scenic spot in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a nighttime performance in Xiangyang ancient town in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, July 25, 2025. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a scenic area in Xuan'en County, Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2025. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 24, 2025 shows poeple gathering at a fountain to cool off in Jiyuan, central China's Henan Province. With heat waves gripping many regions across the country, diverse "cooling tourism" events, such as water-related activities and night tours, have grown in popularity, invigorating the summer economy. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

