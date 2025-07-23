Inbound tourism in Shanghai heats up in summer travel surge

Xinhua) 10:23, July 23, 2025

Tourists Alfredo Cimmino (L) and Giulio Bartoli from Italy take a selfie with Shanghai Oriental Pearl Tower at the Bund area in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Tourists from Austria wearing Hanfu attires pose for photos at Yuyuan Garden Mall in Shanghai, east China, July 21, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

A police officer helps a foreign tourist (R) with entry procedures in Shanghai, east China, July 18, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection/Handout via Xinhua)

Tourists from Italy visit the Bund area in Shanghai, east China, July 21, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Tourist Sonya Buryak from Russia visits Tianzifang art area in Shanghai, east China, July 21, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Tourists from Spain take a selfie at Yuyuan Garden Mall in Shanghai, east China, July 21, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Photo by Zhang Yue/Xinhua)

Tourists from Austria have drinks at a bar in Tianzifang art area in Shanghai, east China, July 21, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Photo by Zhang Yue/Xinhua)

Tourists from South Korea take a selfie at Yuyuan Garden Mall in Shanghai, east China, July 21, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Tourists from South Korea wearing Hanfu attires take a selfie at Yuyuan Garden Mall in Shanghai, east China, July 21, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Photo by Zhang Yue/Xinhua)

Tourist Paolo Braconi (R) from Italy takes photos for his wife Laura Brioschi (C) and daughter Bianca Braconi, at Nanjing Road in Shanghai, east China, July 17, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Xinhua/Tang Siqi)

Inbound tourists go through border inspection check at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2025. Thanks to China's visa-free policies and related measures, the popularity of both travel and shopping in China among foreigners has risen, serving as a boost to the country's tourism development.

Foreign nationals made a total of 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first six months of the year, which was an increase of 30.2 percent year on year, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said on July 16.

Of these trips, 13.64 million were visa-free entries, an increase of 53.9 percent from the same period last year, the NIA said.

Shanghai has seen a surge in inbound tourism in summer travel season this year since July 1. The city recorded 187 thousands inbound tourist trips during July 1 to July 15, a 35.5 percent increase from the previous year. Among them, 92 thousands visits were visa-free entries, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the total number of inbound foreign travelers. (Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)