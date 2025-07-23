China's rural tourism thrives on authentic experiences

People's Daily Online) 10:57, July 23, 2025

Today, China's rural tourism can meet the diverse and personalized demands of visitors across all age groups.

A tourism program launched by Fulin town, Changsha in central China's Hunan Province early this year has extended the average length of tourist stays by two hours, generated over 2,000 yuan ($278.63) in additional monthly income for each participating household, and increased local specialty product sales by 50 percent.

Photo shows a residence in Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo/Wang Zheng)

The town first conducted village-wide surveys, evaluating participating households based on environment, their culinary skills, and willingness. This process attracted 25 farm families as the initial participants. Specialized training sessions were held to help each household develop signature dishes. Each qualified household then received a unique QR code featuring dish photos, dining environment descriptions, and one-click booking. These households were marked on tourism maps alongside local flower fields, markets, and homestays, creating an integrated experience for visitors.

An increasing number of rural areas are leveraging local cuisine as a vital driver for rural tourism, recognizing "rural flavor" as one of the most compelling elements for attracting visitors.

Beyond culinary offerings, experiences such as folk culture activities in traditional village homes, visits to local markets, and hands-on agricultural activities have become key approaches for regions seeking to develop rural tourism while showcasing authentic rural characteristics.

Regions nationwide are also creating an expanding variety of "village-branded" offerings such as "village cafés," "village basketball competitions," "village football competitions," and "village opera performances," continuing to fuel the growth of cultural tourism.

Photo shows tourists at a lychee garden in Gufeng village, Wuzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Li Jieyuan)

"We originally came just to stay at a rural homestay, but unexpectedly found classes on yoga and handicraft, and even the occasional concert," said Pu Anan, a visitor from north China's Shanxi Province. In early July, her family traveled to Liupan Mountain in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, where their stay brought "surprising discoveries."

Integrating local advantageous industries with tourism has emerged as another highlight of rural tourism this summer.

Jiaxing city in east China's Zhejiang Province, known as the "land of fish and rice," has developed a mature rice-crayfish industry chain in recent years. Youqiao village in Daqiao town of the city has attracted numerous visitors eager to catch crayfish. Many local farms have taken advantage of this trend by offering camping, fruit and vegetable picking, local dining experiences, and rice-crayfish-themed educational tours, with innovative approaches continuously enhancing the added value of crayfish.

In early July, a woman surnamed Cui and her family flew from Shanghai to Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, renting a house in Shaxi town, Jianchuan county for the entire summer holiday. They were drawn by the excellent air quality, lush vegetation, fresh ingredients, distinctive traditional residences, friendly locals, and affordable rent.

Tourists take a small train to enjoy lotus flowers in Jiaozuo city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Liu Jinyuan)

She noted that many other visitors like herself have chosen to settle in and enjoy the slow-paced lifestyle.

According to recent data from the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, over 2.8 million people opted for extended stays in Yunnan in the first half of this year—a 45.4 percent year-on-year increase.

Driven by this trend, Shaxi town has embraced an integrated rural tourism model centered on the concept of enjoying a "slow-paced lifestyle," turning its natural beauty, folk customs, and cultural heritage into lasting attractions for visitors.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)