2 dead, 2 missing in north China's rainstorms
(Xinhua) 11:05, July 28, 2025
SHIJIAZHUANG, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Two were killed and two others missing in the latest round of heavy rainfall in north China's Hebei Province, said local authorities on Saturday.
Starting from Friday, Fuping County of Baoding City has seen a record heavy torrential rain. As of 6 p.m. Saturday, more than 46,200 people in the county have been affected by the rainstorms, with two deaths and two missing reported, according to the county's flood control and drought relief headquarters.
So far, more than 4,600 local residents have been evacuated, said the headquarters.
