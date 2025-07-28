Home>>
Shaolin temple abbot under investigation
(Xinhua) 08:37, July 28, 2025
ZHENGZHOU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Shi Yongxin, abbot of the Shaolin Temple in central China's Henan Province, is under a joint investigation by several departments, the temple management office announced in a statement Sunday.
Shi is suspected of criminal offences, embezzling and misappropriating project funds and temple assets. He is also accused of serious violations of Buddhist precepts, maintaining long-term inappropriate relationships with multiple women and having at least one illegitimate child.
Further updates will be released to the public in a timely manner, according to the statement.
