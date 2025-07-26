Thousands rally in Yemen's capital to protest against Gaza starvation

Xinhua) 15:18, July 26, 2025

Protestors participate in a demonstration against starving the people in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen, on July 25, 2025. Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered for a mass demonstration in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday to protest against what they called a "man-made" mass starvation in the besieged Gaza Strip. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

SANAA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered for a mass demonstration in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday to protest against what they called a "man-made" mass starvation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The participants raised banners reading: "Stop starvation in Gaza," "Stop war on Gaza," and "Israeli blockade on Gaza should immediately be lifted."

Israel has limited humanitarian aid from entering Gaza for months, causing a mass starvation that has already killed 122 Palestinians, mostly children, according to Gaza's health authorities.

In Sanaa, the demonstrators held up pictures of the acutely malnourished mothers and children of Gaza that went viral on mainstream media. There were also bridegrooms attending the protest. They told Xinhua that despite the joy on their wedding day, they joined the demonstration to express their anger about the humanitarian tragedy and the "deliberate starvation" of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas have held weeks of indirect negotiations in Qatar, but no progress has been declared so far.

The Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, has been launching ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel since November 2023 to show solidarity with the besieged Palestinian people and to pressure Israel to end its war and blockade on Gaza. ■

A protester holds a piece of bread with the word "GAZA" during a demonstration against starving the people in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen, on July 25, 2025. Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered for a mass demonstration in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday to protest against what they called a "man-made" mass starvation in the besieged Gaza Strip. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2025 shows protestors participating in a demonstration against starving the people in Gaza, in Sanaa, Yemen. Tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered for a mass demonstration in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday to protest against what they called a "man-made" mass starvation in the besieged Gaza Strip. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

