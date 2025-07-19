German Chancellor Merz calls Gaza situation "unacceptable"

Xinhua) 14:04, July 19, 2025

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reacts during his summer press conference in Berlin, Germany on July 18, 2025. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday described the current situation in the Gaza Strip as "unacceptable," calling for an immediate ceasefire and comprehensive humanitarian aid for the people there. (Xinhua/Li Hanlin)

BERLIN, July 18 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday described the current situation in the Gaza Strip as "unacceptable," calling for an immediate ceasefire and comprehensive humanitarian aid for the people there.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Merz said that Germany, along with its partners, is working in close coordination to address the conflict in Gaza.

He stressed that Germany clearly states its position on certain developments in Israel, including the settlement policy in the West Bank, which "does not find the approval of the German government."

According to a statement issued by the German federal government, Merz on Friday expressed his hope for a swift ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Merz said that urgently needed humanitarian aid must now reach the people in the Gaza Strip in a secure and humane manner.

Merz also stressed that there must be no steps toward an annexation of the West Bank, according to the statement.

