Israel agrees to necessary conditions to finalize 60-day ceasefire in Gaza: Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 1, 2025. Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize a 60-day ceasefire to end the conflict in Gaza. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)
HOUSTON, July 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize a 60-day ceasefire to end the conflict in Gaza, and also urged Hamas to accept the deal.
"Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
"The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal," said Trump.
He also urged Hamas to accept the deal. "I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better - IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," Trump added.
