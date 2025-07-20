Home>>
Palestinian children seen among tents for displaced people in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 11:29, July 20, 2025
A Palestinian child takes a bath among tents for displaced people on the shores of Gaza City, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A Palestinian child is seen in a tent for displaced people on the shores of Gaza City, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinian children are seen among tents for displaced people on the shores of Gaza City, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinian children are seen among tents for displaced people on the shores of Gaza City, on July 18, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
