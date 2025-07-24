At least 8,363 Palestinians killed since Israel resumed military operations in Gaza
This photo shows damaged buildings after an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa area, Gaza City, July 23, 2025. Since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave on March 18, at least 8,363 Palestinians had been killed and 31,004 others injured, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 59,219, and injuries to 143,045, Gaza-based health authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
This photo shows damaged buildings after an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa area, Gaza City, July 23, 2025. Since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave on March 18, at least 8,363 Palestinians had been killed and 31,004 others injured, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 59,219, and injuries to 143,045, Gaza-based health authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
This photo shows a damaged building after an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa area, Gaza City, July 23, 2025. Since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave on March 18, at least 8,363 Palestinians had been killed and 31,004 others injured, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 59,219, and injuries to 143,045, Gaza-based health authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
A man carries the body of a victim after an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa area, Gaza City, July 23, 2025. Since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave on March 18, at least 8,363 Palestinians had been killed and 31,004 others injured, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 59,219, and injuries to 143,045, Gaza-based health authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Palestinians mourn over a victim killed by the Israeli airstrike at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, July 23, 2025. Since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave on March 18, at least 8,363 Palestinians had been killed and 31,004 others injured, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 59,219, and injuries to 143,045, Gaza-based health authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
People carry the body of a victim killed by the Israeli airstrike at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, July 23, 2025. Since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave on March 18, at least 8,363 Palestinians had been killed and 31,004 others injured, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 59,219, and injuries to 143,045, Gaza-based health authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- 28 countries condemn Israel over "suffering of civilians in Gaza"
- Palestinian children seen among tents for displaced people in Gaza City
- German Chancellor Merz calls Gaza situation "unacceptable"
- Israel agrees to necessary conditions to finalize 60-day ceasefire in Gaza: Trump
- Chinese envoy demands immediate, lasting ceasefire in Gaza
- With all eyes on Israel-Iran conflict, Gazans continue to endure bombardment, blockade
- U.S.-backed aid mechanism poses threat to Gazans: NGO network
- UN chief condemns killings of food-seeking Gazans
- Gaza internet outage ends, killings of food-seeking civilians continue
- China welcomes adoption of UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.