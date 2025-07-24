At least 8,363 Palestinians killed since Israel resumed military operations in Gaza

Xinhua) 16:31, July 24, 2025

This photo shows damaged buildings after an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa area, Gaza City, July 23, 2025. Since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave on March 18, at least 8,363 Palestinians had been killed and 31,004 others injured, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 59,219, and injuries to 143,045, Gaza-based health authorities said Wednesday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

This photo shows damaged buildings after an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa area, Gaza City, July 23, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

This photo shows a damaged building after an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa area, Gaza City, July 23, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A man carries the body of a victim after an Israeli airstrike in the Tel al-Hawa area, Gaza City, July 23, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Palestinians mourn over a victim killed by the Israeli airstrike at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, July 23, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People carry the body of a victim killed by the Israeli airstrike at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, July 23, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

