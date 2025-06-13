China welcomes adoption of UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

June 13, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy welcomed Thursday's General Assembly resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and immediate access to humanitarian assistance at scale.

Thursday's resolution reflects the overwhelming call of the international community, sends a strong political message, and embodies solidarity and consensus among the overwhelming majority of UN membership, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

He regretted the Security Council's failure to adopt a similar resolution last week due to a U.S. veto.

In an explanation of vote, Fu called on Israel to halt its military assault on Gaza.

"Israel continues to escalate its military offensive against Gaza, and each day, large numbers of innocent lives are lost," he noted. "Whatever pretext will not make killing civilians noble or just."

An immediate and permanent ceasefire is the right way to save lives and to get the hostages home. China urges Israel to immediately stop all its military operations in Gaza. The country with significant influence should adopt an impartial and responsible attitude and take effective and strong actions, said Fu.

He said his country opposes the weaponization of humanitarian aid.

The United Nations and humanitarian agencies have warned that large-scale famine is imminent in Gaza. In contrast, on the borders of Gaza, massive amounts of food are piled in warehouses, unable to get into the strip to be delivered to the starving civilians, he said.

"Such forced deprivation of the right of the people to subsistence supplies is in violation of international law. It is cruel and unacceptable," said Fu. "China firmly opposes the weaponization of humanitarian aid and urges Israel to fulfill its obligations as the occupying power by immediately lifting the blockade on Gaza, fully restoring access to humanitarian supplies, and supporting the United Nations and other humanitarian agencies in carrying out their work."

Since the outbreak of the conflict, the General Assembly and the Security Council have adopted multiple resolutions requesting a ceasefire, and the International Court of Justice has issued multiple orders. Yet none of those has been effectively implemented, he noted.

Full implementation of Security Council resolutions is an obligation for all member states under the UN Charter. Abiding by international law and international humanitarian law is a responsibility incumbent on all states. The international community should take necessary actions to stop all violations and ensure accountability, so as to jointly uphold multilateralism and the authority of international law, said Fu.

China will join efforts with the international community to continue to work for a ceasefire in Gaza, ease the humanitarian catastrophe, and ultimately achieve the comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question, he said.

The General Assembly resolution was adopted with 149 votes in favor, 12 votes against, and 19 abstentions. China voted in favor.

