Home>>
Free food distributed to Palestinians in al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City
(Xinhua) 09:46, June 09, 2025
Palestinians receive free food at a food distribution center in the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on June 7, 2025. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)
Palestinians receive free food at a food distribution center in the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on June 7, 2025. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)
Palestinians receive free food at a food distribution center in the al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, on June 7, 2025. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China blasts U.S. veto on UN Security Council draft resolution over Gaza
- At least 31 killed by Israeli gunfire near aid center in S. Gaza: health authority
- Displaced Palestinians flee to central and western Gaza City
- Chinese envoy calls for durable Gaza cease-fire
- Two-state solution is on life support: UN envoy
- Video reportedly showing thousands of Gazans rushing for aid heartbreaking: UN
- Palestinians check on olive trees vandalized by Israeli settlers in south of West Bank city of Hebron
- UN chief asks for more aid to be safely delivered to starving Gazans
- 90 truckloads of UN aid delivered to Gazans, breaking 11-week blockade
- Israel escalates ground operations in Gaza, eases blockade amid humanitarian crisis
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.