Palestinians check on olive trees vandalized by Israeli settlers in south of West Bank city of Hebron
(Xinhua) 09:14, May 26, 2025
Palestinians check on olive trees vandalized by Israeli settlers in the Yatta area, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, on May 24, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
A Palestinian checks on olive trees vandalized by Israeli settlers in the Yatta area, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, on May 24, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
Palestinians check on olive trees vandalized by Israeli settlers in the Yatta area, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, on May 24, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
Palestinians check on olive trees vandalized by Israeli settlers in the Yatta area, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, on May 24, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
