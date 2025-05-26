Palestinians check on olive trees vandalized by Israeli settlers in south of West Bank city of Hebron

Xinhua) 09:14, May 26, 2025

Palestinians check on olive trees vandalized by Israeli settlers in the Yatta area, south of the West Bank city of Hebron, on May 24, 2025. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

