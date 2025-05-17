Gaza offensive expanded with airstrikes, ground troop deployment: Israeli military

Xinhua) 15:08, May 17, 2025

JERUSALEM, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli military said on Friday it had stepped up its operations in the Gaza Strip, launching a wave of airstrikes and deploying additional ground forces in an effort to establish operational control in parts of the enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the intensified assault marked the start of a new operation codenamed "Gideon's Chariots," which aims to expand the scope of fighting and advance key war objectives, including the release of hostages and the dismantling of Hamas.

"IDF troops will continue to operate in order to protect Israeli civilians and achieve the objectives of the war," the military said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces would enter Gaza "with full force" in the coming days as part of efforts to defeat Hamas.

Health officials in Gaza said at least 109 people were killed and 216 wounded in the northern part of the territory on Friday amid the latest Israeli bombardment.

The intensification followed Israel's resumption of military operations in Gaza on March 18, after a brief lull in fighting. Since then, at least 2,985 Palestinians have been killed and 8,173 injured, bringing the total number of deaths since the conflict erupted in October 2023 to 53,119, with 120,214 wounded, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Hamas accused Israel on Thursday of disregarding ongoing ceasefire mediation efforts, saying the Israeli government is pursuing "an endless war."

"Israel is responding to mediation efforts with military pressure on civilians, mass bombing, and more suffering for the Palestinian people in a desperate attempt to impose its terms under fire," the group said in a statement.

