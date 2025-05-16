China urges int'l action on missing persons in armed conflict

Xinhua) 13:39, May 16, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang on Thursday called on the international community to strengthen efforts in addressing the issue of missing persons in armed conflict, urging full implementation of relevant Security Council resolutions.

Speaking at a Security Council briefing, Geng said missing persons constitute an important aspect of civilian protection during armed conflict, adding that while the Council adopted Resolution 2474 in 2019, progress on its implementation remains insufficient.

Citing statistics from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Geng said over 56,000 new cases of missing persons were registered globally in 2024, representing the highest annual increase in the past two decades.

He drew attention to several conflict areas. In Gaza, more than 50,000 people have been killed during 19 months of hostilities, with mass graves being discovered and numerous individuals still unaccounted for. In Sudan, over 11.6 million people have been displaced, with the ICRC recording more than 7,700 missing persons. In South Sudan, nearly 100 humanitarian workers have been killed, and more have gone missing. In Haiti, widespread gang violence has led to frequent disappearances, particularly among women and children.

"Behind these harrowing facts and staggering figures lie countless heartbreaking stories and shattered families -- wives who have been searching for their missing husbands for decades, and mothers digging through rubble with their bare hands desperately hoping to find their children," said Geng. "The international community must support affected countries in addressing the issue of missing persons and help every scarred family seek answers and find solace."

Geng put forward three proposals to address the issue:

First, he called on parties to conflict to comply with international humanitarian law, including obligations to search for missing persons, manage related information, inform affected families and ensure access for humanitarian organizations.

Second, he underscored the need to focus on conflict prevention and resolution, saying that the Security Council should promote dialogue and negotiation, support peaceful settlements and address the root causes of conflict.

Third, he emphasized the importance of international support to affected countries. He proposed enhanced cooperation in information sharing and technical assistance, including the application of advanced technologies to locate and identify missing persons.

Geng reaffirmed China's support for the ICRC and other international organizations operating with neutrality and independence.

"China remains committed to working alongside the international community to advance the implementation of Resolution 2474 and to make unremitting efforts towards resolving the issue of missing persons in armed conflict," he said.

