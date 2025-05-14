Netanyahu says Israel to enter Gaza with full force in coming days

Xinhua) 09:25, May 14, 2025

JERUSALEM, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli military will enter Gaza "with full force" in the coming days to press forward with efforts to defeat Hamas, according to a statement released by his office on Tuesday.

Speaking on Monday to wounded reserve soldiers, Netanyahu vowed to push for "total victory," adding that the goals of eliminating Hamas and securing the release of Israeli hostages go hand in hand.

"With your spirit, we are going to a total victory. Eliminating Hamas and releasing all our hostages -- it works together," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister rejected the notion of halting the war, even if Hamas offers to release additional captives.

"Hamas may say, 'That's it, we want to release 10 more hostages.' Okay, bring them. We'll take them," Netanyahu said. "But there will be no way we will stop the war. We can make a ceasefire for a certain period, but we're going to the end."

Netanyahu also said Israel has prepared an administrative framework to facilitate the departure of Gaza residents, but added that its success depends on third countries agreeing to absorb them. "That's what we're working on right now," he said.

The statement quoted Netanyahu as saying he believes "over 50 percent will leave" if given the opportunity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)