At least 20 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza: civil defense

Xinhua) 09:51, May 05, 2025

GAZA, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 20 Palestinians on Sunday, including women and children, as ground and air operations intensified amid continued shelling and drone attacks on residential areas, according to local authorities.

At least 11 people, including seven women and three children, were killed when an airstrike hit a tent sheltering displaced families in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, Civil Defense Authority spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Xinhua. Another four people from one family were also killed in the same area earlier in the day.

Elsewhere in Khan Younis, a woman was killed and others injured when a house in the Al-Amal neighborhood was hit. Another strike on a tent near Abasan al-Kabira killed a young man and wounded several others, Basal said.

In central Gaza, one woman died and several were injured in a strike on the Abu Huwaishel family home in Nuseirat refugee camp. Northern Gaza also came under fire, with one man killed and his wife and others wounded in a drone strike on al-Nakhil Street in Gaza City's al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Basal said rescue teams recovered the body of another victim killed in an attack on Ghazi al-Shawa School in Beit Hanoun.

Eyewitnesses described ongoing Israeli bombardments targeting residential buildings, with helicopter gunfire reported in both the northern and southern parts of the territory. Artillery fire and airstrikes also hit homes in the Shuja'iyya and al-Tuffah neighborhoods.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that its troops continued "operational activity" to dismantle militant infrastructure and eliminate operatives. The Israeli Air Force struck over 100 targets across the Gaza Strip, including tunnels, underground sites, and military structures.

Gaza health authorities reported on Sunday that at least 2,436 people have been killed and 6,450 wounded since Israel renewed its offensive on March 18. The overall death toll since the conflict began in October 2023 now stands at 52,535, with more than 118,000 people injured.

