Jordan FM stresses urgency of ceasefire, humanitarian aid entry into Gaza

Xinhua) 09:04, April 25, 2025

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (R) shakes hands with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto during their meeting in Amman, Jordan, on April 24, 2025. Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday stressed the necessity of halting the aggression on Gaza, reaching an immediate ceasefire, fully implementing the prisoner exchange agreement, and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. He made the remarks during a meeting in Amman with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, according to a statement by the ministry. (Photo by Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua)

AMMAN, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday stressed the necessity of halting the aggression on Gaza, reaching an immediate ceasefire, fully implementing the prisoner exchange agreement, and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Amman with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, according to a statement by the ministry.

"It is necessary to do everything required to remove all obstacles to the entry of aid, and then work toward achieving the just and lasting peace we in the kingdom seek as a strategic option alongside all Arab countries, because achieving such peace is the only real guarantee for the security of everyone in this region," he said.

Safadi and Szijjarto discussed ways to enhance the friendship between Jordan and Hungary, develop bilateral cooperation, and strengthen ties within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union.

The two ministers also discussed the situations in Syria and Lebanon and emphasized the need to support the stability of both countries, the statement said.

For his part, the Hungarian official affirmed that Hungary supports the realization and implementation of the strategic partnership between the European Union and Jordan as soon as possible, according to the Jordanian statement.

Szijjarto also stressed the importance of Jordan's role in curbing illegal migration to Europe, saying, "We are certain that without Jordan's responsible stance, millions of illegal migrants would have spread throughout Europe, and there would have been waves of migration that Europe could not have managed."

