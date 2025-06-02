At least 31 killed by Israeli gunfire near aid center in S. Gaza: health authority

Xinhua) 10:23, June 02, 2025

This photo released by Israel Defense Forces on June 1, 2025 shows Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip. At least 31 Palestinians were killed on Sunday by Israeli gunfire near a humanitarian aid center in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources. (Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Xinhua)

GAZA, June 1 (Xinhua) -- At least 31 Palestinians were killed on Sunday by Israeli gunfire near a humanitarian aid center in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian sources.

At least 31 people were killed and dozens of others seriously injured in the morning when Israeli forces opened fire near a humanitarian aid distribution point in Rafah, southern Gaza, where residents were gathering to receive aid, Gaza-based health authority said in a statement.

Most of the injuries were in the upper body, and the death toll could rise due to the severity of the wounds, said Mohammed Abu Afash, director of the Medical Relief Organization in Gaza, adding that ambulances have difficulty reaching the scene due to ongoing Israeli military activities.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that thousands of people had arrived at the aid center since early morning hours when gunfire and explosions erupted.

Calling the incident part of a "pattern of repeated targeting" of aid distribution locations by Israel, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said in a press statement that the area was operating in coordination with an American-Israeli company and under the supervision of Israeli forces.

Also on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it is unaware of injuries caused by its fire within the Humanitarian Aid distribution site, and that the matter is still under review.

Israeli media cited military sources as saying that Israeli military operations in the area were aimed at targeting "terrorist elements."

Israel closed border crossings and curtailed the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2. Limited access has been permitted since May 22.

Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, following a two-month truce with Hamas. Since then, 4,149 Palestinians have been killed and 12,149 injured, according to Gaza-based health authorities on Sunday.

