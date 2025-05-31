Displaced Palestinians flee to central and western Gaza City
A displaced Palestinian walks on a street in Jabalia refugee camp, as he flees with his belongings from Jabalia area in northern Gaza Strip to central and western Gaza City, on May 30, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Displaced Palestinians are pictured on a street in Jabalia refugee camp, as they flee with their belongings from Jabalia area in northern Gaza Strip to central and western Gaza City, on May 30, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Displaced Palestinians walk on a street in Jabalia refugee camp, as they flee with their belongings from Jabalia area in northern Gaza Strip to central and western Gaza City, on May 30, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Displaced Palestinians are pictured on a street in Jabalia refugee camp, as they flee with their belongings from Jabalia area in northern Gaza Strip to central and western Gaza City, on May 30, 2025. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
