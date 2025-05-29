Chinese envoy calls for durable Gaza cease-fire

Xinhua) 16:57, May 29, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for a durable cease-fire in Gaza and efforts to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe in the strip.

Since May 16, Israel has continued to intensify its military offensive in Gaza, which has completely destroyed the densely populated areas and caused the deaths of more than 1,000 Gazans in the past two weeks alone, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council.

Fu said the questions have been repeatedly asked: When will this conflict end? Are there no limits to the means of this conflict? Will the Palestinian people be forced to lose their homes once again?

In the face of such questions, China firmly reiterates that a durable cease-fire in Gaza cannot be delayed, and that Israel must immediately cease all military operations, he said.

"Alleviating the humanitarian catastrophe is an immediate priority. Israel must lift the blockade, fully restore humanitarian access, and support the United Nations and other international humanitarian organizations in their efforts to provide assistance," Fu said.

Gaza and the West Bank are inalienable parts of the State of Palestine, he stressed, adding that the international community must firmly oppose any attempt to annex the territories of Gaza or the West Bank, and oppose the forced displacement of the people of Gaza.

The United States, as a country with significant influence over the party involved, should act in a fair and responsible manner and take effective and forceful actions. The Security Council shoulders the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. China supports the council in taking effective actions to promote a durable cease-fire and alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe, he said.

The implementation of the two-state solution is the only viable way to resolve the question of Palestine. The international community must step up its efforts to promote the political process of the two-state solution, said Fu. "We hope that the high-level conference on the implementation of the two-state solution to be held in June will provide fresh impetus to the prospect of realizing the two-state solution."

China will continue to make joint efforts with the international community to quell the fighting in Gaza, alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe, realize a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the question of Palestine, and restore peace and stability in the Middle East, he said.

