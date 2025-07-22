28 countries condemn Israel over "suffering of civilians in Gaza"

Xinhua) 15:29, July 22, 2025

LONDON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-eight countries and the European Union Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management issued a joint statement on Monday, condemning Israel for the suffering of civilians in Gaza.

"The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths. We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians," said the statement. "It is horrifying that over 800 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid."

"The Israeli Government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law," the statement added, urging an immediate end to the war in Gaza.

The statement called on the Israeli government to "immediately lift restrictions on the flow of aid and to urgently enable the UN and humanitarian NGOs to do their life-saving work safely and effectively."

Signed by the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Italy, Canada, Japan, and other Western countries, the statement also opposes any attempts to alter the territorial or demographic status of the occupied Palestinian territories.

In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry rejected the statement as being "disconnected from reality" and accused Hamas of being "the only party responsible for the lack of a deal for the release of hostages and a ceasefire."

"The statement fails to focus the pressure on Hamas and fails to recognize Hamas's role and responsibility for the situation," the ministry said in an announcement.

