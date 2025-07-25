Experts in Cambodia laud China's Global Security Initiative for contribution to world peace, security, stability

PHNOM PENH, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Experts in Cambodia on Friday lauded the China-proposed Global Security Initiative (GSI), saying that the initiative has contributed to addressing complex security challenges for the sake of global peace, security, stability and development.

They made the remarks during a lecture on GSI at the Cambodia 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Research Center in Phnom Penh.

Neak Chandarith, director of the Cambodia 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Research Center of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said the GSI reflected China's steadfast commitment to upholding world peace, security, stability, multilateralism and common development.

"The GSI fosters a new type of security that replaces confrontation, alliance and a zero-sum approach with dialogue, partnership, and win-win results," he said. "The initiative is crucial to helping build a global indivisible, just and equitable security community."

"The Global Security Initiative actually is framed in a cooperative and win-win outcome for the security of the world," he said.

Chea Munyrith, president of the Cambodian Chinese Evolution Researcher Association, said the initiative carries forward the spirit of the United Nations Charter, international law, five principles of peaceful co-existence, and offers a fundamental solution to eliminating peace deficit.

"The GSI helps countries respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of others, uphold non-interference in domestic affairs, reject the Cold War mentality, oppose unilateralism, and promote multilateralism," he said.

Liu Zhanguo, director of the China Foundation for Peace and Development Office in Cambodia, said over the past three years, the connotation of the GSI has been increasingly enriched and improved.

He said solid steps have been taken to promote its implementation, winning wide recognition and support from the international community.

