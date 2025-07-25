Water activities for beating summer heat create new business opportunities

Water activities have become a popular way for many to beat the summer heat, boosting demand for related gear as manufacturers actively tap into the trend.

At a swimwear industrial park in Xingcheng city, northeast China's Liaoning Province, swimwear of different styles rolls off the smart production lines and is shipped to places across the country.

"Normally, we produce swimwear in winter, as the period between June and August is typically the off-season. But this year, sales have been strong," said Zhang Dongyuan, president of the swimwear brand Super Stava.

A staff member of a swimwear company sells swimwear during a livestream session in Xingcheng city, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

"We use high-performance fabrics that are chlorine-resistant, quick-drying, skin-friendly, eco-friendly, and UV-resistant. We also collaborate with design firms to cater to the diverse style preferences of both domestic and international customers," Zhang said.

Statistics show that Xingcheng is home to around 1,300 swimwear manufacturers, including 17 enterprises above designated size. The city also hosts about 300 related companies involved in fabric production, printing and dyeing, digital printing, and other sectors. The annual output value of this industrial cluster has reached approximately 15 billion yuan (about $2.09 billion), with products sold to over 140 countries and regions.

In summer, Meishan Bay Beach Park in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, becomes a popular spot for those looking to escape the heat. Zhejiang Kuer Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. has developed a pedal kayak ideal for nearshore outings for up to three people, according to company president Li Dehong.

To better meet market demand, Li said the company shifted kayak production from its original rotational molding line to a more efficient blow molding line.

Workers make kayaks in a sports equipment factory in Cixi, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Huang Shengli, manager of research and development (R&D) at the company, said rising personalized consumer demand has driven the company to accelerate R&D and continuously expand product features. In the first half of this year, the company produced 25,000 kayaks, a 20 percent increase year on year.

In Yiwu, known as the "world's supermarket," water activity equipment is flying off the shelves. According to statistics from the Yiwu International Trade Market, searches for swim rings have risen 80 percent compared to previous years, with orders up 40 percent. Searches for swimwear, swimming goggles, and inflatable floating beds have increased by 50 percent, while orders have grown more than 35 percent.

In the injection molding workshop of a toy company in Chenghai district, Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, workers inspect water guns for quality before shipment. These products are destined for events such as water-splashing festivals, music festivals, and water amusement parks.

In Chenghai, factories are able to go from order to mass production in as little as 15 days. For instance, a dinosaur-themed water gun, designed based on an animated character, goes from blueprint to shipment in just three weeks, with monthly sales reaching 500,000 units.

