Senior CPC official visits Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Singapore from Wednesday to Thursday.

During his visit, Liu met with Lawrence Wong, secretary-general of the People's Action Party (PAP) and prime minister of Singapore, Chan Chun Sing, assistant secretary-general of the PAP, coordinating minister for public services and minister for defence, Desmond Lee, chairman of the PAP and minister for education, Chee Hong Tat, chairman of the PAP Policy Forum and minister for national development, and Sim Ann, member of the PAP Central Executive Committee and senior minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Liu also visited a community service center and Nanyang Technological University, and observed interactions between parliament members and constituents.

The two sides said that they will implement important consensus reached by leaders of the two countries, enhance political dialogue, strengthen inter-party exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and inject more stability and certainty into the world with the development of China-Singapore relations.

