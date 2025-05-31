Shangri-La Dialogue 2025 kicks off in Singapore amid geopolitical tensions

Xinhua) 11:38, May 31, 2025

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense and security summit, opened here on Friday amid geopolitical tensions.

This year's dialogue drew representatives from 47 countries, including 40 ministerial-level delegates, 20 chief of defense forces-level delegates, over 20 senior defense officials, and prominent academics, according to the Singapore Ministry of Defense.

A Chinese delegation from the National Defense University of the Chinese People's Liberation Army is attending the event.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to deliver a keynote speech late Friday, where he's expected to position France -- and Europe -- as champions of international cooperation and rules-based trade.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to speak on Saturday about America's "new ambitions for Indo-Pacific security." Observers say he faces a tough task in convincing Asian allies, many of whom remain uneasy about President Donald Trump's disruptive policies, not least those related to trade.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will also give a speech on Saturday and make clear how, amid global geopolitical uncertainties and sharpened geo-economic fault lines, Malaysia as ASEAN's current chair, provides strategic leadership for the region and beyond, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies, the organizer.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas is also scheduled to speak on Saturday.

Analysts say key topics will likely include regional cooperation, the U.S. security policies and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The implications of sweeping U.S. tariffs are also likely to attract attention, as officials will use the platform to reassure partners and navigate an increasingly multipolar security landscape.

The Dialogue runs from Friday through Sunday.

