Singaporean PM to visit China

Xinhua) 15:27, June 21, 2025

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will pay an official visit to China from June 22 to 26 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong chooses China as his first visit destination outside ASEAN since taking office in May, and this fully demonstrates the great importance he attaches to the development of China-Singapore relations, spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing.

During the visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Wong. Premier Li Qiang will hold talks with Wong, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will meet with him. The two sides will engage in an in-depth exchange of views on China-Singapore relations, as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern, Guo said.

Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-Singapore relations have maintained positive momentum, Guo said, adding that in 2023, the leaders of the two countries announced the establishment of an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership between China and Singapore, which provides direction for the development of bilateral relations in the new era.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore, Guo noted, adding that China looks forward to enhancing strategic communication with Singapore through this visit. It is also looking forward to deepening cooperation with Singapore in various fields, jointly upholding multilateralism and free trade, and promoting the greater development of China-Singapore relations at a new starting point.

