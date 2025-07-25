Home>>
China apprehends last of most-wanted Red Notice fugitives at large in Asia
(Xinhua) 10:14, July 25, 2025
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Through the cooperation of Chinese and Thai law enforcement and judicial authorities, Zhou Jinghua, the last of the fugitives at large in Asia who are listed as Interpol's 100 most-wanted fugitives on Red Notice, has been repatriated to China.
