China apprehends last of most-wanted Red Notice fugitives at large in Asia

Xinhua) 10:14, July 25, 2025

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Through the cooperation of Chinese and Thai law enforcement and judicial authorities, Zhou Jinghua, the last of the fugitives at large in Asia who are listed as Interpol's 100 most-wanted fugitives on Red Notice, has been repatriated to China.

