Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China works to arrest all wanted gang-related fugitives

(Xinhua)    16:52, November 20, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A senior public security official has called for more efforts to capture fugitives suspected of gang-related and organized crimes.

Vice Public Security Minister Du Hangwei urged police across the country to arrest all wanted fugitives to finish the task as scheduled.

Du made the call at a recent meeting of the Ministry of Public Security.

A total of 1,609 fugitives on a wanted list have been arrested, accounting for 94 percent of the 1,712 listed fugitives, according to the ministry.

In early 2018, the country launched a three-year campaign to combat organized crime and root out local mafia.

Police nationwide have handled more than 13,300 relevant cases since the campaign was launched, according to the ministry.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York