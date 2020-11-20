China works to arrest all wanted gang-related fugitives

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A senior public security official has called for more efforts to capture fugitives suspected of gang-related and organized crimes.

Vice Public Security Minister Du Hangwei urged police across the country to arrest all wanted fugitives to finish the task as scheduled.

Du made the call at a recent meeting of the Ministry of Public Security.

A total of 1,609 fugitives on a wanted list have been arrested, accounting for 94 percent of the 1,712 listed fugitives, according to the ministry.

In early 2018, the country launched a three-year campaign to combat organized crime and root out local mafia.

Police nationwide have handled more than 13,300 relevant cases since the campaign was launched, according to the ministry.