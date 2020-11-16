China brings back 7,831 graft fugitives

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft authorities have brought back 7,831 fugitives on suspicion of corruption offenses from overseas from 2014 to June 2020.

According to data from the authorities, the fugitives returned from over 120 countries and regions across the world.

Among them, 2,075 were Communist Party of China members or public servants.

A total of 348 of these fugitives were listed on the Interpol Red Notice.

Meanwhile, over 19.6 billion yuan (about 3 billion U.S. dollars) was recovered in the process.