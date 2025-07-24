Products of Chinese auto brands showcased at GAIKINDO Indonesia Int'l Auto Show
This photo taken on July 23, 2025 shows products of Chinese auto brands during the exclusive media day of GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia. The 32nd GIIAS will open to the public from July 24 to Aug. 3. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
People visit the booth of Chinese auto brand BYD during the exclusive media day of GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, July 23, 2025. The 32nd GIIAS will open to the public from July 24 to Aug. 3. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
People visit the booth of Chinese auto brand Denza during the exclusive media day of GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, July 23, 2025. The 32nd GIIAS will open to the public from July 24 to Aug. 3. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
People visit the booth of Chinese auto brand Wuling during the exclusive media day of GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, July 23, 2025. The 32nd GIIAS will open to the public from July 24 to Aug. 3. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
People visit the booth of Chinese auto brand BAIC during the exclusive media day of GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2025 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition in Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, July 23, 2025. The 32nd GIIAS will open to the public from July 24 to Aug. 3. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
Photos
