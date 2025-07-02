GM China joint venture reports strong H1 sales, export growth

Xinhua) 10:43, July 02, 2025

Robots install windshields for cars at an intelligent workshop of Chinese automobile manufacturer SAIC-GM-Wuling in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

NANNING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, has said that its global sales rose 18.3 percent year on year to 764,544 units in the first half of 2025, fueled by robust demand for new energy vehicles (NEVs) and surging exports.

NEV sales totaled 413,314 units during the period -- six consecutive months of over 50 percent year-on-year growth. Exports totaled 125,539 units or sets from January to June, up 17.1 percent from the year before, with NEV exports soaring more than 200 percent for three straight months.

Among NEV brands, the Hongguang MINIEV family achieved sales of 171,064 units in the first half of the year, representing year-on-year growth of 105.4 percent. Since its market launch in July 2020, cumulative sales have surpassed 1.6 million units.

The automaker, which has entered markets across 104 countries and regions, including Central America, South America, the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, saw its 3-millionth NEV roll off the production line in Indonesia on May 23.

SGMW signed a strategic cooperation agreement with its partners in Uzbekistan in January. In June, the company exported its first Brazil-bound vehicles, exploring local assembly partnerships.

SGMW is based in the city of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)