China's Hongqi accelerates global expansion, H1 sales up 11.8 pct

Xinhua) 09:23, July 02, 2025

CHANGCHUN, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Leading Chinese automaker China FAW Group Co., Ltd. said on Tuesday that its homegrown brand Hongqi is stepping up global expansion, particularly in Europe, with strong sales reported in the first half of 2025.

Hongqi sold 225,267 vehicles from January to June, an increase of 11.8 percent from a year earlier. Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) under the brand rose 19.2 percent year on year, according to the company.

Liu Changqing, vice president of the Hongqi brand operation committee, said that more than 20 new models, including NEV, energy-saving and ultra-luxury models, will be introduced globally in the future to make the carmaker a global brand.

As part of its continued expansion into Europe following its entry into the Polish market, Hongqi has recently launched a range of fuel-powered and pure electric models in the Czech and Slovak markets.

Within five years, Hongqi plans to expand its presence in more than 100 countries and regions, building a global network of 1,000 sales and service outlets. Meanwhile, its operational headquarters for Europe and the Middle East are set to launch soon.

Hongqi, meaning red flag, is China's iconic sedan brand. Established in 1958, the brand has seen its vehicles used in parades to mark national celebrations.

