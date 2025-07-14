Cutting-edge tech on display at Changchun auto show in northeast China

Xinhua) 11:26, July 14, 2025

CHANGCHUN, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo opened Saturday in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, bringing together 118 auto companies around the world to showcase the latest advancements in automotive technology and future mobility solutions.

This year's expo spans 170,000 square meters, featuring four main exhibition halls, three featured zones, two interactive experience areas and an outdoor exhibition area, according to the organizers.

The future mobility section showcases innovative transportation solutions, such as a flying car, two spokeless hydrogen-powered bicycles, and drone-based application scenarios.

During the 10-day event, automakers are offering trade-in discounts, cash rebates, and other promotions, in addition to government consumption vouchers, to stimulate consumer demand.

The expo will also host a series of activities, such as a Belt and Road automotive road show and a forum on new energy intelligent vehicle development.

Known as the "cradle of China's automotive industry," Changchun witnessed the establishment of the country's first automobile workshop back in 1953. It is home to China's automaker giant, FAW Group.

