Chinese automaker Geely launches sales of new electric Zeekr model in Israel

Xinhua) 10:27, July 04, 2025

JERUSALEM, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker Geely launched Thursday the sales of a new electric car model of its brand Zeekr in Israel.

Sales of the model, Zeekr 7X, officially opened in Israel at a launch event held by Geely's official importer, Geo Mobility, in the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

Zeekr 7X is an electric mid-size crossover SUV, offering a range of up to 610 km, a maximum speed of 210 km/h, and fast charging from 10 to 80 percent between 13 and 16 minutes.

It is equipped with a 75-kWh or a 100-kWh battery, depending on the model version.

This is the third model of the electric brand offered in Israel, after sales of the mid-size shooting brake sedan Zeekr 001 and the subcompact luxury crossover SUV Zeekr X were launched in January 2024.

Both models sold together more than 1,000 units in Israel in the first half of 2025, according to figures issued by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Wednesday.

The data showed that the Xpeng G6, a mid-size electric crossover SUV manufactured by China's Xpeng Motor, topped electric car sales in Israel in the first half.

