22nd Changchun International Auto Expo kicks off in NE China's Jilin

Xinhua) 13:15, July 14, 2025

People visit the booth of German carmaker Audi at the 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2025. The 10-day expo kicked off here on Saturday, attracting 118 enterprises from home and abroad.

A Hongqi car is displayed at the 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2025.

People visit the 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2025.

Visitors view a car of Xiaomi SU7 series at the 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2025.

Visitors try an intelligent driving system at the 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2025.

People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker Li Auto at the 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2025.

A Hongqi Tiangong 05 electric car is diaplayed at the 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2025.

People visit the booth of Chinese carmaker Hongqi at the 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2025.

Tourists view a car of Xiaomi YU7 series at the 22nd Changchun International Auto Expo in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, July 12, 2025.

