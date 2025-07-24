Home>>
China willing to facilitate travel between China and India: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 09:04, July 24, 2025
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China will maintain communication and consultation with India to further facilitate travel between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in Beijing on Wednesday.
India said it will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from July 24 this year, the first time in five years. Guo made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the move of India.
"We take note of this positive move," Guo said, adding that easing cross-border travel is widely beneficial.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, India should adhere to good-neighborliness, friendship: Chinese FM
- China, India vow to boost relationship
- Chinese vice president meets Indian FM
- China's top diplomat meets Indian National Security Advisor
- Chinese FM urges India, Pakistan to avoid escalating situation
- Chinese FM urges India, Pakistan to avoid escalating situation
- China starts to levy anti-dumping duties on Indian cypermethrin; move shows nation’s resolve to safeguard domestic firms’ interests: expert
- Indian pilgrimage in China's Xizang to resume this summer: spokesperson
- China strongly condemns killings in Indian-controlled Kashmir
- Chinese military ready to work with Indian side for peace in border areas
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.