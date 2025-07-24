China willing to facilitate travel between China and India: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:04, July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China will maintain communication and consultation with India to further facilitate travel between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said in Beijing on Wednesday.

India said it will resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens from July 24 this year, the first time in five years. Guo made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on the move of India.

"We take note of this positive move," Guo said, adding that easing cross-border travel is widely beneficial.

