China, India should adhere to good-neighborliness, friendship: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 10:03, July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday that China and India should adhere to the direction of good-neighborliness and friendship, and find a way for mutual respect and trust, peaceful coexistence, common development and win-win cooperation.

Wang made the remarks when holding talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Beijing.

