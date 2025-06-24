China's top diplomat meets Indian National Security Advisor

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, meets with Shri Ajit Doval, India's national security adviser and special representative for the India-China boundary question, in Beijing, capital of China, June 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi met with Ajit Doval, India's National Security Advisor and India's Special Representative on the China-India boundary question, in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said that important consensus on improving bilateral relations was reached by the leaders of the two countries during a meeting in Kazan, Russia last year.

Wang said that China and India should adhere to the important consensus that they are opportunities for each other's development and pose no threat to each other, and that they are partners, rather than rivals.

Wang said that China and India should adhere to the direction of good-neighborliness and friendship, strive for a mutually beneficial and win-win prospect, demonstrate the historical wisdom of the two ancient civilizations, properly handle sensitive issues, and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Doval said that the important consensus reached by the two leaders charted the course for bilateral relations, adding that the strategic goals of India and China are aligned, with development being both nations' top priority.

India is willing to strengthen coordination with China in multilateral spheres, fully supports China, which is the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in successfully hosting its summit, and believes that the two major Asian countries can make greater contributions to the international community, Doval added.

