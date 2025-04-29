Indian pilgrimage in China's Xizang to resume this summer: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:28, April 29, 2025

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Indian pilgrimage to Mount Gang Renpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in Xizang Autonomous Region of China will resume this summer as agreed between the two countries, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

Mount Gang Renpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso are the sacred mountain and lake for believers of several religions, including Tibetan Buddhism and Hinduism, Guo said, adding that the pilgrimage is an important part of the cultural and people-to-people exchange between China and India.

Noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties, Guo said China stands ready to work with India to earnestly implement the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development.

