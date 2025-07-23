China among countries with lowest homicide rates: official

Xinhua) 16:44, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China has consistently ranked among countries with the lowest homicide rates globally, with the rate standing at 0.44 per 100,000 people in 2024, senior police officer Jiang Guoli said Wednesday at a press conference.

