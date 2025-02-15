Munich Security Conference opens amid complex geopolitical landscape

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) kicked off here on Friday, bringing together policymakers and experts to discuss pressing global security challenges amid the accelerating rise of multipolarity and a complex geopolitical landscape.

This year's MSC comes at a critical moment, marked by the inauguration of a new U.S. administration, the appointment of a new European Commission, and the upcoming German federal elections, said the organizers. These could have far-reaching implications for international relations.

At the opening ceremony, Christoph Heusgen, chairman of the MSC, stressed the importance of a global response and dialogue to tackle global security threats in areas like climate change, cyber and artificial intelligence, and to achieve stability.

"We need dialogue today more than ever," Heusgen said, highlighting a record number of ongoing conflicts, including those in Ukraine and Sudan.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in his address, reaffirmed Germany's commitment to multilateral foreign and security policies, while expressing concerns about changes in international relations over the next four years.

Steinmeier noted that the new U.S. administration holds a worldview that disregards established rules, partnerships and trust. While this reality cannot be changed, it has to be acknowledged and addressed, he said. "However, I am convinced that it is not in the interest of the international community to become the sole dominant paradigm."

A report unveiled ahead of the MSC, titled Multipolarization, highlighted the ongoing transformation of the international system into a more multipolar world -- a shift that presents both promises and challenges.

While the extent of multipolarity remains a subject of debate, the report affirms that this trend is a fact and suggests it may accelerate following the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House. However, it also warns that increasing divisions and the risk of disorder could undermine collective efforts to address global crises and security threats.

The report identifies Global South nations as potential drivers in shaping a more inclusive multipolar order. According to MSC organizers, over 30 percent of speakers at this year's conference will represent these countries, ensuring their voices are heard in discussions on the evolving multipolar order.

The three-day event gathers around 60 heads of state and government, 150 ministers, and leaders of major international organizations. Key topics on the agenda include global governance, climate security, and regional conflicts and crises. The future of transatlantic relationship, particularly in light of the return of Trump, will also be discussed.

