China calls for restoration of security in Red Sea

Xinhua) 14:35, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China urges the restoration and safeguarding of security on the sea lanes of the Red Sea to ensure the normal order of global trade, He Yadong, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.

Noting that the Red Sea is an important route for international trade, He called on relevant parties to ensure navigational safety and safeguard the smooth flows of industrial and supply chains.

China will strengthen coordination with relevant departments, closely follow developments, and provide timely support and assistance to foreign trade enterprises, the spokesperson added.

