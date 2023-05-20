Home>>
Chinese police implement lifelong accountability for case quality
(Xinhua) 13:58, May 20, 2023
BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's public security agencies will comprehensively implement lifelong accountability for the quality of case handling and a system of reviewing responsibility for wrongful cases, the Ministry of Public Security said Friday.
The agencies will improve the mechanisms for case review, and will establish a robust mechanism for investigating law-enforcement responsibilities, according to the ministry at an online press conference.
"Focusing on the justice of law enforcement, we aim to implement the requirements of strict, procedure-based, impartial and civilized law enforcement throughout the entire process of law-enforcement activities," said Zhang Ming, a spokesperson for the ministry.
