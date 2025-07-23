China is one of the safest countries in the world: official

Xinhua) 16:20, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China is widely recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, a senior Chinese public security official said Wednesday when talking about achievements in the public security sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Qi Yanjun, vice minister of public security, made the remarks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.

According to Qi, public security organs have helped facilitate China's high-quality development by resolutely safeguarding public safety. With their efforts, China has maintained one of the lowest incidences of fatal criminal cases, the lowest rates of criminal offenses, and the fewest cases involving firearms and explosives.

