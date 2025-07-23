Home>>
China is one of the safest countries in the world: official
(Xinhua) 16:20, July 23, 2025
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- China is widely recognized as one of the safest countries in the world, a senior Chinese public security official said Wednesday when talking about achievements in the public security sector during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).
Qi Yanjun, vice minister of public security, made the remarks at a press conference held by the State Council Information Office.
According to Qi, public security organs have helped facilitate China's high-quality development by resolutely safeguarding public safety. With their efforts, China has maintained one of the lowest incidences of fatal criminal cases, the lowest rates of criminal offenses, and the fewest cases involving firearms and explosives.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Key role of national security stressed
- Munich Security Conference opens amid complex geopolitical landscape
- Explainer: What to know about Munich Security Conference?
- MSS warns Chinese students abroad of spy recruitment
- Genuinely secure world should be one featuring deep integration, interdependence
- China favors security for all in Asia-Pacific
- China vows to serve as world's stabilizing force
- Senior CPC official emphasizes security during Spring Festival holiday
- China calls for restoration of security in Red Sea
- China vows to strengthen law enforcement, security cooperation with Pacific island countries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.