View of Zhengzhou, host city of SCO Media and Think Tank Summit

Xinhua) 10:26, July 23, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the Central Business District (CBD) in Zhengdong New District of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. Located in central China, Zhengzhou is renowned as a regional hub for sci-tech innovation, a national historical and cultural city, and an international comprehensive transportation hub. In recent years, Zhengzhou has been dedicated to promoting high-quality development, enhancing its overall competitiveness, and integrating into the national market.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 31, 2025 shows interlaced railway tracks in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a national archaeological park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the Zhongyuan fortune tower in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the Central Business District (CBD) in Zhengdong New District of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 15, 2025 shows a China-Europe freight train at Putian Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the Erqi Square in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the Central Business District (CBD) in Zhengdong New District of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the Central Business District (CBD) in Zhengdong New District of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows the Central Business District (CBD) in Zhengdong New District of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2025 shows a wetland park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a financial island in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the Zhengzhou Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows a section of the Yellow River in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the Erqi memorial tower in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 15, 2025 shows a national archaeological park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 17, 2025 shows the busts of Yan Emperor and Yellow Emperor, legendary ancestors of the Chinese nation, on the bank of the Yellow River in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2022 shows the Yellow River national geological park in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province.

From July 23 to 27, Zhengzhou will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit. (Xinhua/Hao Yuan)

