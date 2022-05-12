Work, production resumption underway in Zhengzhou

May 12, 2022

Citizens purchase vegetables at a residential area in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 10, 2022. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a residential area in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 4, 2022. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A citizen takes a walk at a small garden in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 11, 2022. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Aerial photo taken on May 11, 2022 shows vehicles running on a flyover in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member of a shop does cleaning for reopening in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 11, 2022. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

Citizens purchase vegetables at a market in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 10, 2022. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A staff member does cleaning in front of a shopping mall in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 11, 2022. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

A staff member of delivery service contacts a customer at a distribution center in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 10, 2022. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A vendor arranges apples at a market in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 10, 2022. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

A citizen with a child gets tickets checked at the entrance of the Zhengzhou Zoo in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, May 11, 2022. Zhengzhou has resumed work and production from May 11 in the city other than closed-off management areas and restrictive control areas. (Xinhua/Zhang Haoran)

