China's top legislator meets Australian PM

Xinhua) 08:58, July 16, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing, capital of China, July 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao said that the meeting between the two countries' leaders has charted out a new blueprint for the development of China-Australia relations, adding that China is ready to work with Australia to implement the important consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, advance high-quality mutually beneficial cooperation, deepen people-to-people ties, and promote long-term, sound and stable growth of bilateral relations.

He also stated the NPC is ready to strengthen friendly relations with the Parliament of Australia, enhance experience exchanges in legislation and supervision, and provide legal guarantee for bilateral cooperation.

Albanese said that Australia is ready to deepen trade and economic cooperation with China, step up exchanges between legislative bodies, expand people-to-people interactions, jointly address climate change, properly handle differences, and advance Australia-China relations through dialogue and cooperation.

