Profile: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Xinhua) 14:27, July 12, 2025

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will pay an official visit to China from Saturday to next Friday at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Albanese was born in Sydney in 1963. He was elected member of the Australian House of Representatives in 1996. From 2007 to 2013, he served in the Australian Labor Party government as minister for infrastructure and transport, minister for regional development and local government, deputy leader of the Federal Parliamentary Australian Labor Party, and deputy prime minister.

In May 2019, he was elected head of the Australian Labor Party. He assumed the position of prime minister in May 2022 and was re-elected in May 2025.

